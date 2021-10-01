First Presbyterian Church of Decatur has started a new type of outreach that will provide money toward college for 13 young women.
Richard Brooks has been the pastor at First Presbyterian for more than four years, and said he has spoken with many people in the community to ask what they think needs to be done in their city.
“Bobby Kennedy said, ‘Some people ask, why? Others ask, why not?’" Brooks said. “We’re asking, why not? What’s not going on in Decatur and Morgan County, with our resources, that we can make happen?”
Brooks decided to focus on an outreach program that would provide more opportunities to under-resourced young women in the community. He contacted Alka Bhargav, president and founder of the nonprofit AUM Foundation, and she is bringing her program to Decatur.
The church held a luncheon recently for 13 female seniors from Decatur High and Austin High who will get the church's new outreach underway by enrolling in Pathway 2 Success, a program within the AUM Foundation. The program provides mentoring, enrichment and life skill classes, private ACT tutoring, and financial assistance. Students will attend 10 sessions and receive $200 credit a session, which will go toward their college funds when they graduate from the program.
“We’re committed to social ministry and outreach for kids,” said Brooks.
Bhargav started the AUM Foundation in 2016 in Madison County and she said their mission is to empower under-resourced high school females. She obtained undergraduate degrees from the University of Maharani in Jaipur, India, and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science from Pilani, India, and also obtained a master’s degree in communication from Washington State in Pullman, Washington.
“I emigrated (from India) to this country in 1986 and faced a lot of obstacles, including being a single mother and being very under-resourced,” said Bhargav. “Through my personal experiences, I learned that this was a much-needed service.”
What Bhargav and her team, Demetria Horton and Kamila Patel-Turpin, have in common is that they were all single mothers at one point in their lives.
“When I was in high school, I had my daughter at 18,” said Horton. “I knew what it was like to have challenges, so that’s why I wanted to come and help this age group.”
Horton started out as a volunteer, but is now the director of marketing and operations for the AUM foundation. Born and raised in Sheffield, she earned her undergraduate degree at the University of North Alabama and her master’s at Alabama A&M.
Patel-Turpin, a mother of three and graduate of Calhoun Community College, is the program coordinator for the foundation and has been serving in that role for a month. She said she is grateful of resources that programs like Pathway 2 Success provides.
“I thought this was wonderful and I thought it was necessary because I believe that these resources are vital to their future,” said Patel-Turpin.
State Rep. Parker Moore, whose District 4 includes portions of Morgan and Limestone counties, attended the kickoff luncheon for the program and said he was honored that his home church was responsible for getting the AUM Foundation to start a chapter in Decatur.
“It’s great to have this program here,” said Moore. “It will benefit the kids not just now, but for the future as well.”
Bhargav said that most of her first students in 2016 went on to obtain college degrees.
Several students in the Decatur program talked about their college plans.
NiKennedy Mack, senior at Austin High, plans on attending Tennessee State University in Nashville after she graduates and wants to major in dental hygiene. Nadia Ramirez, also a senior at Austin High, plans on attending the University of Alabama-Birmingham and wants to pursue a career in cosmetology or pediatrics.
Erica Widell is a senior at Decatur High and has already applied for the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and wants to major in forensic science.
At the end of the school year, Pathway 2 Success will donate laptops to all of the girls attending college after graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.