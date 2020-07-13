Decatur City Schools has reduced the number of staff members in the Central Office after an administrator tested positive for COVID-19.
Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said the district worked with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to address the situation.
“Any staff member that was in the meeting with the administrator who tested positive had the opportunity to be tested by ADPH,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield said nobody else from the Central Office had received positive test results for the virus as of Monday morning.
