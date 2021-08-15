Decatur City Schools will require masks in schools and on buses beginning Monday, and Hartselle City will mandate masks on its buses.
Masks will remain optional in Hartselle classrooms.
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said Friday when announcing the new requirements that the district had 35 students who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 15 were sent home that were complaining of symptoms. He said when the district shut schools last Christmas, they were at the same numbers.
“We are starting to see student-to-student transmission,” he said.
Douglas said their protocol for quarantining students will comply with Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines.
"You as a parent have the right to self-quarantine your child," he said.
Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the mask mandate on buses won't be a big change for students.
"We have been asking our students to wear them on the buses" since Aug. 9, Jones said, and students had been complying with that request.
Decatur City Schools began classes Aug. 5, and masks were optional through Friday. System spokesperson Elizabeth Gentle said in a news release that the policy changed as circumstances did.
"We are simply following the number of positive COVID cases in our schools and believe masking is the best and safest option for our school system at this time,” Gentle said. "We will track the data and revisit the masking situation after the Labor Day break."
Douglas said there are plans to expand the Decatur City virtual instruction program in the future to accommodate more online students, but staffing for that option is low at this point.
Masks will not be required for outdoor activities like sports in Decatur schools.
An average of 42 Morgan County residents per day had tested positive for the coronavirus as of the week ending Friday, according to ADPH.
Other local school systems have various mask policies. Athens City's school board approved a mask mandate on Monday for all students and staff in school buildings and buses.
Morgan County will keep mask-wearing optional, according to spokesperson Jeremy Childers. There has been no discussion of a mask mandate in Limestone County, and masks are still optional in Lawrence County.
"We will continue to monitor data," said Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.