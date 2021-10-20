Decatur City Schools will end its mask mandate on Nov. 1, making masks optional for students and staff inside school buildings and school buses.
Superintendent Michael Douglas recommended optional masks at a school board meeting Tuesday, and the board unanimously agreed.
Douglas said he is waiting until Nov. 1 to change the policy so he can monitor the number of cases in the next few weeks.
“If there is a surge, the board will be meeting again,” Douglas said.
