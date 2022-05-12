The Decatur City Board of Education approved the following personnel actions Tuesday:
--
Resignations
Austin Middle: Suzanna Day, art teacher, May 27
Austinville Elementary: Kasey Rodriguez, first grade teacher, May 27
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Tina Sanford, fourth grade teacher, May 27
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Sarah Barton, first grade teacher, May 27
Decatur City Virtual School: Aubrey Shields, virtual school administrator, May 27
Decatur High: Judith Park, art/drama teacher, May 27
Decatur Middle: Hope Quinn, Spanish teacher, May 27
Julian Harris Elementary: Nikki Magnusson, counselor, May 27
Special Services: Erin Roberts, special education teacher, May 27
Walter Jackson Elementary: Mollie Linley, first grade teacher, May 27
--
Retirements
Austin Junior High: Joyce Turrentine, physical education teacher, May 27
Oak Park Elementary: Lori H. Ashbaugh, second grade teacher, June 1
--
Employment
Austin High: Shannon Ray, math teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Fabienne A. Le Tiec-Bennett, English language arts teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Austin Junior High: Audreanna Johnson, family and consumer science teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Austin Middle: Casey D. Lewis, assistant principal, 2022-2023 school year
Austinville Elementary: Ann Theresa Weise, math coach, 2022-2023 school year; Sharon McCoy, elementary teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Lisa Cartwright, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Chelsea Yarber, early childhood/elementary teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Avery Louise Lee, preK-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Aline A. Lopez-Saldana, preK-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Lisa D. Phillips, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Martha Salinas Velasquez, preK-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Decatur City: Karli Jinright, unassigned physical education teacher/coach, 2022-2023 school year.
Decatur High: Kimberly Montgomery, guidance counselor, 2022-2023 school year.
Frances Nungester Elementary: Alexia Caroline Hovater, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Julian Harris Elementary: Margaret Richards, preK-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Leon Sheffield Magnet School: Jasmine Toliver, guidance counselor, 2022-2023 school year; Mackenzie McCollum, 3-5 grade teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Anna Kathryn Layton, 3-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
Walter Jackson Elementary: Alison Black, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Samantha Brantley, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Jessica Wathan-McClanahan, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
West Decatur Elementary: James B. Staples, kindergarten teacher, 2022-2023 school year; Maria D. Cipollari, K-5 teacher, 2022-2023 school year.
--
Transfers
Austinville Elementary: Deanna Workman Crawford, fifth grade teacher at Austinville Elementary to 3-5 grade teacher at Leon Sheffield Magnet School, 2022-2023 school year; Kennie E. Goode, preschool teacher at Austinville Elementary to preK-5 teacher at West Decatur Elementary, 2022-2023 school year
Banks-Caddell Elementary: Pamela Bowling, fourth grade teacher at Banks-Caddell Elementary to preK-5 teacher at Woodmeade Elementary, 2022-2023 school year
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Angela Johnson, first grade teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary to preK-5 teacher at Woodmeade Elementary, 2022-2023 school year; Shelley Hughes, second grade teacher at Benjamin Davis Elementary to teacher-in-residence at Woodmeade Elementary, 2022-2023 school year
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Laura Steigerwalt, kindergarten teacher at Chestnut Grove Elementary to reading specialist at Leon Sheffield Magnet School, 2022-2023 school year
Decatur High: Sarah Wood, guidance counselor at Decatur High to guidance counselor at Career Academies of Decatur, 2022-2023 school year; Kimberly Munson, Spanish teacher at Decatur High to Spanish teacher at Austin Junior High, 2022-2023 school year
Decatur Middle: Mary Cooper, instructional coach at Decatur Middle to math coach at Eastwood Elementary, 2022-2023 school year; Kathryn Frees, art/drama teacher at Decatur Middle to secondary art teacher at Decatur High, 2022-2023 school year
Oak Park Elementary: Melissa Olinger, reading specialist at Oak Park Elementary to principal at Benjamin Davis Elementary; July 1
Special Services: Susan Hamilton, special education teacher at special services to K-5 teacher at Walter Jackson Elementary, 2022-2023 school year
Walter Jackson Elementary: Tammy S. Locklear, fifth grade teacher at Walter Jackson Elementary to math coach at Banks-Caddell Elementary, 2022-2023 school year
Woodmeade Elementary: Melissa Herring, reading specialist at Woodmeade Elementary to reading specialist at Benjamin Davis Elementary, 2022-2023 school year; Anna Jones, kindergarten teacher at Woodmeade Elementary to preK-5 teacher at Chestnut Grove Elementary, 2022-2023 school year
--
Short-term contracts
--
Austin High: Katherine Williams, summer school teacher
Austin Middle: Lydia Free, summer school teacher; Paul Tassone, summer school teacher
Benjamin Davis Elementary: Angela Johnson, summer school teacher; Wanda Shaw, summer school teacher, Jamie Morgan, summer school teacher
Decatur Middle: Marshall Wise, summer school teacher; Rebecca Kaeo, summer school teacher
Special Services: Hannah Mary Catherine Perry, collaborative specialist; Kristen Bell Swinea, summer school AIM; Brandi Gray, IEP writing/review; Leslie Pepper Pouliot, IEP writing/review; Kerri Beck, IEP writing/review; Carol Conner, IEP writing/review; Anna Oletti, testing; Madalyn McBride, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher); Sharon Jinks, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher); Emily Norris, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher), IEP writing/review; Sandra Gwin Burleson, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher), Kimberly Hagood Kent, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher), Jeanne Grillo Wheat, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher), Kimberly Szczepanski, summer school (AIM/SLA SPE teacher)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.