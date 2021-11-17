Decatur City Schools hasn't replaced former Construction Projects Manager Lee Edminson since he left the job at the end of August, and Superintendent Michael Douglas said he might hire a company rather than an individual to oversee the system's projects.
The job was posted Aug. 12 and remains listed as a vacancy on the school system's website. The salary is listed as "negotiable."
“We’re looking at different possibilities,” Douglas said. “We don’t know if we want to hire a person or a company because it’s hard to find someone with Lee’s qualifications. Obviously, we want somebody for the Career Academy project because it’s an $8 million renovation and we want to make sure that our interests are protected.”
