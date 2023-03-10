Changes to the 2023-24 Decatur City Schools calendar will include recognizing the Juneteenth holiday and a weeklong fall break in October.
DCS students will begin classes for next school year on Aug. 3 — a week earlier than they started last fall. Students and teachers will observe a fall break from Oct. 9-13 after the first nine weeks ends.
“We actually had a fall break, took it away, and it was overwhelming when the vote came in that (teachers) wanted the fall break back,” DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said Thursday. “We truly went with what the teachers want.”
Douglas said the DCS calendar mirrors the school districts in Huntsville and Madison because a significant number of DCS employees live there. Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools also have a fall break scheduled during the same week. Athens’ first day of school begins on Aug. 9 and Limestone’s starts Aug. 4.
The new fall break also appears in Decatur City's 2024-25 calendar on Oct. 7-11. Students will start school on Aug. 1 in 2024. DCS presents calendars in two-year increments so parents can plan vacations ahead of time.
Juneteenth, a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, became a federal holiday in 2021. DCS will observe the Juneteenth holiday with a day off for faculty, staff and students in summer school.
“We didn’t put it on last year’s calendar, and I had to go to the board and get it approved to be off because we wanted to observe that,” Douglas said. “Last year it kind of crept up on us, but this year we wanted to denote on the calendar ‘Hey, all central office and all schools will be shut down for June 19 the same way we are for the Fourth of July.’”
School board member Peggy Baggett said, "What we're trying to do is get as many days in school as we can and also give some notable breaks along the way to help (students and teachers). We've had requests about June 19 so we're going to honor those."
Alabama requires that all districts teach for at least 180 days or 1,080 hours.
The new DCS calendar was created by the district’s calendar committee composed of teachers, administrators, parents and a school board member. The committee developed two calendars — one with fall break and one without — for teachers to vote on. Overwhelmingly, teachers preferred the fall break.
The DCS Board of Education approved the calendars in November.
Other noteworthy dates for next school year include Jan. 4 as the first day of spring semester, March 11-15 for spring break, and graduation, which will be May 20, 2024, for Austin and May 21, 2024, for Decatur.
The 2023-24 calendars for other school systems have also made changes. Lawrence County Schools moved their spring break from the last week of March to the first week of April for 2024, and their start date in fall 2023 is Aug. 9.
Hartselle City Schools announced its first day of school as Aug. 3 for students with last names A through K and Aug. 4 for students with last names L through Z.
The Morgan County Schools calendar remains largely unchanged with students starting school on Aug. 8 for the second year in a row.
