The Decatur Civitan Club will meet Wednesday at noon at Golden Corral Buffet.
Golden Corral is located at 921 Wimberly Drive S.W.
The speaker will be Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell. Visitors are welcome. Call 256-353-1623 for more information.
