The Decatur Cookie Walk set to take place Saturday has been canceled due to the threat of severe weather. Organizers will contact individuals who pre-purchased Cookie Walk bags about refunds.
The Cookie Walk is connected with the Enchanted Forest of Decatur at Founders Park outside the Old State Bank. The Enchanted Forest, now in its third year, raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.