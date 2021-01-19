Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper was taken to the hospital this morning after leaving in the middle of this week's council meeting.
Pepper abstained on almost every item before abruptly leaving and going to the Police Department. First Response Ambulance Service and Decatur Fire & Rescue were called to City Hall to tend to him.
Pepper was able to stand and walk to the gurney before being taken away.
Pepper was elected in August as the District 4 council representative. He became the youngest person elected to Decatur's council at age 18.
