A Decatur husband and wife face criminally negligent homicide charges in a fatal July 4 two-boat crash on Smith Lake, troopers said in a release today.
Troopers in the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division arrested Nick Bowling Suggs, 50, and Jodi Wallace Suggs, 50, today "after a Winston County grand Jury convened earlier this week," a release from troopers said.
Kelsey Starling, 26, of Troy, a passenger on a 2012 Mastercraft boat operated by William Jackson Fite, was missing after the crash in the Rock Creek area of the lake and is presumed dead.
Fite, 23, a Decatur native who court records list with an Atlanta address, was charged last month with boating under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Previous reports have said the other vessel involved in the collision, a pontoon boat, was operated by Jodi Wallace Suggs.
Efforts to recover Starling’s body resumed this morning and will continue through Friday.
Officials from the 25th Circuit District Attorney's Office in Winston County will prosecute the cases involving the Suggses, troopers said. The investigation is continuing, according to the news release.
