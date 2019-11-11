The Morgan County, Decatur, Hartselle, Limestone County, Lawrence County and Athens City school systems will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the threat of winter weather and extreme wind chills, officials said.
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy also will be on a two-hour delayed start.
The National Weather Service said the area will likely receive sleet or snow between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday. No accumulation is expected. Tuesday temperatures are forecast to stay around freezing and dip to about 20 degrees Tuesday night.
