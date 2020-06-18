Lucky, the dog that became Decatur's longtime symbol against pet abuse, has died 14 years after being found severely injured in a dumpster and surviving.
Veterinarian Dr. Steve Osborne released a statement that said Lucky died today at his Beltline Road Southwest clinic.
“I am sad to say Decatur’s favorite dog and longtime hero has passed away,” Osborne said. “Lucky died this morning of kidney failure surrounded by the clinic staff. He went peacefully.”
Lucky was about 15 years old. On Feb. 22, 2006, Lucky was found in a trash bin with a mangled leg and duct-taped snout. He was believed to have been a victim of dog fighting.
A city animal control officer took the blond shepherd mix to Osborne. Lucky was treated for shock and infection, and his front leg was amputated.
“He had enjoyed great health throughout his life, after his well-known tragic start," Osborne said
“As recently as a few weeks ago he was active, alert and happy. He greeted his visitors ... until about four days ago. A sudden precipitous decline in his health was diagnosed as kidney failure at that time."
