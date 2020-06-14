Decatur plans to resume collection of recycling carts Tuesday, according to Mayor Tab Bowling.
Red routes will be picked up this week "if our temporary labor source proves to be reliable," Bowling said on his Facebook page. Blue routes would be collected the week of June 23-26.
Officials asked that only loose recyclables be placed in the cart rather than bagged items. Additional items can be picked up during the next collection cycle.
For a map of recycling routes, visit decaturalabamausa.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2020_Decatur_Recycling_Pickup.pdf
