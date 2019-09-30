D191001 clark fire
The cause of a fire that heavily damaged two town homes on Clark Street Southwest early Monday remains under investigation, Decatur Fire and Rescue Division Chief Trent Putman said. Two town homes received heavy fire and smoke damage, and two more units received light smoke damage, Putman said. No one was injured, but at least two families were displaced, he said. The fire was reported in the 300 block of Clark Street, which is off Sandlin Road, about 3:43 a.m. “It took about an hour to bring the fire under control,” he said. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged two town homes on Clark Street Southwest early today is under investigation, said Decatur Fire and Rescue Division Chief Trent Putman.

Two town homes received heavy fire and smoke damage, and two more units received light smoke damage, Putman said.

No one was injured, but at least two families were displaced, he said.

Fire and Rescue received a call at 3:43 a.m. about the fire at 315 Clark Street off Sandlin Road Southwest, and four engines and a ladder truck responded, according to Putman.

“It took about an hour to bring the fire under control,” he said.

