The cause of a fire that heavily damaged two town homes on Clark Street Southwest early today is under investigation, said Decatur Fire and Rescue Division Chief Trent Putman.
Two town homes received heavy fire and smoke damage, and two more units received light smoke damage, Putman said.
No one was injured, but at least two families were displaced, he said.
Fire and Rescue received a call at 3:43 a.m. about the fire at 315 Clark Street off Sandlin Road Southwest, and four engines and a ladder truck responded, according to Putman.
“It took about an hour to bring the fire under control,” he said.
