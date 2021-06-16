Decatur Fire & Rescue is investigating a fire Tuesday night at Alabama Automotive & Diesel Repair at 314 Beltline Road N.W.
“The cause is still under investigation,” said Fire Marshal Jason Jones. “It appears to be accidental.”
He said that the fire originated at the front of the shop area that's located toward the back of the property and left heavy smoke and fire damage to the shop area. “Two people were there working and noticed the fire” and were able to get out of the building, Jones said. “No one was hurt,” he said.
“The fire was contained to the building itself,” Jones said. “The structure itself did not explode.”
