In remembrance of the 9/11 attacks, Decatur Fire & Rescue Station 1 will hold a Prayer at the Pole event on Wednesday. The gathering at 702 Fifth Ave. S.W. will begin at 7:15 a.m.
Decatur Fire Station to hold Prayer at the Pole event Wednesday
- By Catherine Godbey Staff Writer
