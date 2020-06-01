Decatur Fire & Rescue crews responded to two lunchtime fires today.
The first call came in at 11:59 a.m. from Cronimet Corp. on State Docks Road Northwest, Co-interim Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said.
Thornton said the second call came in just minutes later from Aldingham Drive Southwest, where the department sent three fire engines and a ladder truck. He did not have further details on the fire other than no one was injured.
Thornton said the Cronimet fire started in piles of shavings near a building. Firefighters moved the shavings away from the building and used a backhoe to spread out the shavings to get to the hot spots deep in the piles. No one was injured.
