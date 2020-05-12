The three Morgan County school systems announced this morning they will hold commencements over the next two weeks.
• Decatur City Schools will hold its Decatur High commencement in Ogle Stadium on May 21 at 9 a.m. Austin High's commencement will be May 21 at 7 p.m. in the Austin High Stadium. The first rain-delay date is May 22 and the second is May 23.
• Morgan County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies simultaneously on Monday. The ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m. at each of the five schools' stadiums. Gates will open at 5. The rain-delay dates will be the following day.
• Hartselle High School’s graduation ceremony will be held May 26 at 7 p.m. at JP Cain Stadium. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held May 27 at 7 p.m.
Each school system plans to include safety precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with a statewide emergency health order, which among other measures prohibits people from different households from gathering within 6 feet of each other.
In a letter to students and parents, DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas said each student will be issued one ticket that allows four people to attend. The individuals must be together at the time of entry. Temperature screenings will be conducted for students, faculty and guests, and all guests must wear face coverings until they are seated.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins said in a press release that each high school will distribute a limited number of tickets for graduates' family and guests. Morgan County Schools will provide an area for families and guests of each student to sit together in one space. Those sections will be marked and separated by at least 6 feet from other groups. Guests are encouraged to wear masks and follow health recommendations for social distancing.
Hartselle High students will be given eight tickets each. Bleachers will be marked for seating to facilitate social distancing. After the ceremony, guests will not be allowed on the field.
Schools in Limestone and Lawrence counties announced their commencement plans Monday.
Graduations for Lawrence County High and R.A. Hubbard will be May 21 and Hatton and East Lawrence will be May 22. Ceremonies will begin at 7 p.m.
Athens City Schools announced it will hold graduation and commencement May 21.
Limestone County Schools six high schools' ceremonies are scheduled for the following times:
May 19: Elkmont, 6 p.m.; Ardmore, 8 p.m.
May 21: Tanner, 6 p.m.; East Limestone, 8 p.m.
May 22: Clements, 6 p.m.; West Limestone, 8 p.m.
