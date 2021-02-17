The Decatur and Hartselle school systems announced Wednesday night they'll deliver instruction virtually on Thursday.
The Athens City and Morgan County Schools had said earlier they would have remote instruction Thursday.
Lawrence and Limestone schools will be closed Thursday.
Decatur Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said students haven’t missed any instruction time this week despite the inclement weather. He said students were off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, virtual classes were taught Tuesday and Wednesday and planned for Thursday.'
Inclement weather conditions and icy roads led to Lawrence County Schools decision to remain closed Thursday, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“Roads on the western side of the county are still icy in places and tonight’s weather leaves us in a quandary,” Smith said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s best to err on the side of caution. Safety of our students and staff remains a priority for Lawrence schools.”
He said students will not have to make up any school days missed this week because Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all of the counties in north Alabama.
Morgan County
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said the district will remain on a virtual schedule Thursday because of possible weather issues.
Limestone County
Limestone County Schools announced they'd be closed today. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will make a decision about Friday as soon as possible," a statement from Limestone County Schools said.
Athens City
Athens City Schools announced its students would have e-learning today.
