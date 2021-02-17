Decatur City Schools will have regular in-person classes Thursday, but that could change if the roads are deemed unsafe, Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said Wednesday afternoon.
“With lots of uncertainty with the weather, right now we plan to open as normal,” he said. “But if conditions are bad when we wake up that may change. I will announce any change by 6 a.m. We hate to have to make a late decision, but right now it’s wait and see.”
He said the students haven’t missed any instruction time this week despite the inclement weather. He said students were off Monday for the Presidents Day holiday and virtual classes were taught Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hartselle
Hartselle City Schools also will have a normal schedule Thursday because any ice and snow that may fall overnight is expected to be melted away by warming temperatures, Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said.
“On Thursday, we will assess the conditions and make adjustments if necessary,” Jones said Wednesday afternoon. She said students have not missed any classes because of weather issues this week.
Lawrence County
Meanwhile, inclement weather conditions and icy roads will keep Lawrence County public schools closed Thursday, according to Superintendent Jon Bret Smith.
“Roads on the western side of the county are still icy in places and tonight’s weather leaves us in a quandary,” Smith said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s best to err on the side of caution. Safety of our students and staff remains a priority for Lawrence schools.”
He said students will not have to make up any school days missed this week because Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all of the counties in north Alabama.
