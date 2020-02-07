Missouri native Steve Hall has been selected as the next head of school at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, school officials announced in a news release this morning.
He will replace Scott Mayo, who is leaving after 16 years and has held dual roles for the past five months at the school and as executive director of the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
Hall, 53, is currently serving as head of school at Westminster Christian Schools in Elgin, Illinois. He will start at Decatur Heritage on July 1.
Almost 60 candidates from across the nation applied for the position and Hall was a unanimous selection, said Stratton Orr, who was chairman of the search committee.
“We are thrilled that we were able to attract Steve, a sitting and experienced head of school to this position,” he said.
Blake Temple, chairman of the board of trustees at Decatur Heritage, said Hall’s experience and alignment with DHCA’s mission and vision made him an “ideal choice” to replace Mayo.
“The board is very thankful to our Lord for bringing Steve to Decatur,” he said.
Hall has a bachelor’s degree in history and master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Covenant College near Chattanooga. He also has a minor in English and education.
Hall said he found Decatur Heritage to be warm and supportive with a strong track record in education and character development.
“I believe Decatur Heritage Christian Academy is uniquely and strategically positioned for an amazing future of even greater impact and influence in north Alabama, and it is my privilege to have the opportunity to play a role in that future,” he said in a written statement.
Hall has been at Westminster — a K-12 school — for six years. Before that, he served 20 years as head of a middle school at Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis.
Hall and his wife, Susan, have three sons.
