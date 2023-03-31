heightened alert 1 AJ
A police car sits outside Decatur Middle School on Friday. The school went into heightened alert after the threat of potential gun violence was sent to Decatur High School. [AUDREY JOHNSON/DECATUR DAILY]

 By Audrey Johnson Staff Writer

Decatur High and Decatur Middle School will release students early after a former student sent threatening messages to several Decatur staff members. The threat involved gun violence at the high school, according to Elizabeth Gentle, Decatur City Schools spokeswoman.

audrey.johnson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. 

