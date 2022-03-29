The Decatur High class of 1982 plans to hold a 40th reunion in July and is trying to locate members of the class.
Class members can email DHSclassof1982reunion@gmail.com with their contact information or call 816-560-7927 or 256-714-2843.
The class plans an informal gathering July 22 at 7 p.m. at The Brick and the reunion on July 23 at 7 p.m. at Decatur Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.