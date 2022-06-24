Reservations and payments for the 40th reunion of the Decatur High class of 1982 must be made by July 1.
The reunion will be July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Decatur County Club ballroom. The cost is $35 for an individual or $60 for a couple. Heavy appetizers as well as tea, lemonade, coffee and water will be included. There will be a cash bar.
Ken Looney and his band, Rally Stripe, will provide entertainment beginning at 8 p.m.
Class members can email DHSclassof1982reunion@gmail.com or call 816-560-7927 or 256-714-2843.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.