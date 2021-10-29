Decatur High students raised $9,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as part of their homecoming activities.
Owen Amazon organized fundraising efforts as a tribute to his foster sister Ella Kate Anderson, who was diagnosed with the disease as an infant and was grand marshal for the school's homecoming parade Thursday.
It took three weeks for Amazon and the student council to raise the money.
“All the money was donations from Decatur High students,” Amazon said. “We also sold homecoming T-shirts.”
