The FBI expects to bring as many as 1,400 people to north Alabama for its planned Redstone Arsenal headquarters, and Decatur officials want their city to become home to some of the newcomers.
The bureau will use 1,540 acres to build two campuses, a project that’s expected to take about two years, FBI Senior Executive Rob Hamilton told the Rotary Club of Decatur recently.
Most of the newcomers will work in the north half of the headquarters, which will include an administration building.
Hamilton said the move will be similar to a base realignment. The FBI will invite employees, mainly from Washington D.C., to move Alabama. The FBI will be moving Procurement and creating the Explosion Center for Excellence. Data analytics will also move to the North Building.
“We initially expect a 30 to 30% acceptance rate,” Hamilton said. “But, if they visit, they’re more likely to stay.”
Hamilton said it will be important to promote the assets of the area like not having the long commutes that plague the nation’s capital. He now lives in Gurley and raved about how quickly he could get to work compared to when he lived in Virginia and drove in to D.C.
The newcomers will be looking for homes, and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling believes his city will get its share of these transfers as it has since Redstone Arsenal opened in 1941.
“Decatur has benefited from Redstone for many, many years,” Bowling said.
However, Decatur hasn’t been growing in the past two decades while other north Alabama cities surrounding the base have.
John Joseph, executive director of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, said Decatur needs to promote its cost of living and quality of life.
“To me, we need to do everything we can to keep our cost of living low and make this the kind of place that people want to live,” Joseph said.
Joseph said this starts with showing what Decatur has to offer, like the new Cook Museum of Natural Science, the Princess Theater Center for the Performing Arts, Point Mallard Park and the lofts in the downtown area.
“We need to tell our story,” Joseph said. “We have a lot to offer that isn’t available in other cities.”
Joseph said there’s also opportunity for a newcomer to “create the new verse and have an impact on the city’s future.” This is an idea that he promotes with his Best and Brightest Initiative that brings young professionals to the city in return for helping pay off their college debt.
Bowling said the key for Decatur is to have new homes available for the incoming FBI employees. As of Tuesday morning, there were only two newly built homes in the $200,000 range listed for sale in the city.
This is why the mayor said he welcomes the Morris family development planned for Southeast Decatur. The Morris family, which consists of Howard Morris, his brother Jack, son Dennis Morris, and Jack’s son, Jim, plans to build a 55-home subdivision on 19.4 acres off Old River Road.
If the bids for a sewer project come in under or at budget in August, the city agreed to build a 3,800-foot sewer extension from the west side of Alabama 67 to the Morris family property at an estimated cost of just under $1 million.
“We need a catalyst,” Bowling said. “We need something to kick off residential growth, and this (Morris subdivision) could be it. After they (developers) see how quickly these homes sell, they will want to come and be a part of the success.”
Joseph said there needs to be an analysis of the available spaces for development.
“We need to think about how we use our space,” Joseph said. “There’s a plan for the short term, but we need to figure our how we’re going to repurpose those properties in the long term.”
Joseph said he and Jeremy Nails, president of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, are working on a plan to recruit mid-sized companies to provide jobs.
While new FBI recruits spend their first year at the well-known FBI training facility in Quantico, Virginia, Hamilton said the southern half of the Redstone Arsenal FBI headquarters will be a 1,600-acre training center.
“The center will be bigger than Quantico,” Hamilton said.
More than 250 a year initially will be attending follow-up training in the Redstone Training Center, but that number will likely rise dramatically.
Hamilton said Decatur could be a site for agents' temporary training stays, “but they will need hotels willing to take the government rate and rental cars.”
