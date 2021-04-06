Decatur Fire & Rescue is investigating two separate fires this morning that are believed to be connected, said Fire Chief Tracy Thornton.
Fire & Rescue responded at 7:09 a.m. to a residence fire at 1009 Hillwood Drive S.W. and at 7:16 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the parking lot at La Quinta Inn at 918 Beltline Road S.W., according to Thornton.
“We believe both of the fires have a connection,” Thornton said at mid-morning today. “It hasn’t been determined to be arson yet.”
“The structure is still sound, but the contents of the rooms of origin appear to be a total loss,” he said.
Decatur police Capt. Jeremy Hayes, who was at the scene of the home, said “the occupant was not staying there. The occupant was staying in a local hotel. After (the suspect) set the home on fire, he went to the local hotel and set the victim’s vehicle on fire.”
He said three fire trucks responded to the “fully engulfed” house fire. A charred silver Chevy Tahoe was in front of the La Quinta this morning.
