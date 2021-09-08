The Decatur Housing Authority is making progress in its effort to improve its occupancy rate, but the 94% rate, as of Aug. 26, is still shy of its goal and U.S. Housing and Urban Development requirements, DHA Director of Housing Mechelle Dowdy reported.
Dowdy told the Housing Authority board last week that the rate is up from 92% in July and needs to improve by an additional percentage point to reach a goal set last year by HUD.
A major issue last year for DHA was its occupancy rate fell to 88.69%. Anything below 97% catches the attention of HUD. Dowdy’s report got cheers from Housing Authority board members.
“I want to commend the staff because they made this happen,” Dowdy said. “We are short staffed, but they continued to work very, very hard. We’ve come a long way — a long way.”
Out of 584 available units, Dowdy said the authority has 39 vacant units after eight tenants moved out and 18 units were filled in August. In contrast, there were 12 move-outs and 15 new leases in July.
Dowdy said the key was the maintenance staff working quickly to clean and repair units after tenants moved out so the units were available as soon as possible. Six units at East Acres in Southeast Decatur are facing major repairs after four were damaged by tenants making meth and two were damaged by fire.
“We hope to report next month that we’ll be over the 95%,” she said.
Executive Director Taura Denmon said a barrier the Housing Authority must overcome is “it takes six or seven units to be filled in a month for us to go up (one percentage point). We’re headed in the right direction. We’ve got to have a plan and get those open units ready as quickly as we can.”
In 2019, Decatur Housing Authority was labeled by HUD as having “substandard management.” The substandard rating meant the Housing Authority has to prepare and adopt a recovery plan. The Authority is working with a HUD-assigned consultant on this plan.
Denmon and authority officials are also dealing with the aftermath of a HUD compliance review letter issued in March 2020 that charged the Decatur authority with civil rights violations.
The authority was accused of racial discrimination involving tenant assignments to its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
The Housing Authority board denied the accusations but agreed to a settlement in which it paid out $117,000 to 49 alleged discrimination victims. It also committed to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and promised to revise its waiting-list policies.
Denmon said she expects to seek bids soon on the plan to renovate the 40-unit complex in Northwest Decatur.
