Snow falls at Chestnut Grove Elementary on Wednesday night. Chestnut Grove and other schools in the Decatur City system are closed today. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/THE DECATUR DAILY]

Decatur City Schools and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy have announced they will be closed today.

Lawrence and Limestone schools also are closed today.

The Hartselle, Athens City and Morgan County systems are delivering remote instruction today.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

