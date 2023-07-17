The Decatur Public Library is developing a strategic plan for the next three to five years and wants the public to attend a forum Thursday to provide input on library services, goals, outreach and more.
The Focus Group will be at 5:30 p.m. inside the library.
Library director Sherry Sakovich said it is important they hold focus groups so “we can understand our community and allow our community to have input because the public library serves the public.”
Public libraries in Alabama are required to create a strategic plan for the next few years of operation, according to Rhonda Bolan from the library’s marketing and outreach department.
Sakovich said, “All libraries have strategic plans just so they can continue serving the needs of their community effectively."
If someone cannot make the focus group, Sakovich recommends they come to the library or go online to fill out a survey. The survey includes questions to point the library in the right direction for the plan. There will also be more focus groups in the future for the public to attend.
Some of the questions in the survey involve how often the library is visited, the community’s use of the library’s two eBook platforms, main reasons for attending the library, what residents would like to learn at the library, and more.
Locals can also rate the importance of services that the library offers, including community engagement, kids and family programming, space for group gatherings, space for quiet study, and more. This will help the library staff better distribute the budget in the future.
In addition to the strategic plan, the library has a long-range plan that Sakovich said is quite different. “That one’s more item-oriented whereas a strategic plan is more goal-oriented where we focus on impacts and outcomes,” she said.
The library has made long-range plans in the past, but the strategic plan will utilize more public opinion. Sakovich said they have not yet written up any part of the plan and are waiting for public input to see what they would like the library to incorporate.
“We are definitely still in a data-gathering portion” of the plan, she said.
The survey can be found at mydpl.org/feedback, or paper copies can be filled out at the library.
