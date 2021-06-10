A two-year investigation into a home invasion case resulted in the arrest of a Decatur man on Tuesday, according to Decatur police.
Police charged Jeremy Alexander Harris, 35, with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection with the April 25, 2019, incident in the 500 block of Rye Drive Southwest.
Police said the victims were held at gunpoint while the suspect stole items from the residence.
Harris is being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.