A Decatur man is in Morgan County Jail facing eight felony charges related to car break-ins and thefts in parking lots at multiple restaurants on Beltline Road Southwest, according to a police report.
Antonio Michael Milam, 49, 1242 Beltline Road S.W., is being held on bail totaling $147,500, police said.
He is accused of two counts of breaking into vehicles, two counts of first-degree theft of vehicles and four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.
Decatur police said on Nov. 28 and Dec. 8, two Decatur residents reported their vehicles were broken into at a Decatur restaurant and two others had vehicles stolen from a restaurant.
Police said Milam was developed as a suspect and arrested by the Hartselle Police Department for unrelated offenses. He was turned over to the Morgan County Jail.
Decatur police said both stolen vehicles and property reported stolen from those vehicles were recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.