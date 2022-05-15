A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to a shotgun shooting Sunday in Southwest Decatur that left the victim in stable condition at a local hospital, authorities said.
Police said Tremayne S. Walker, 42, was charged with first-degree assault and was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000.
Police said they received a call to the 1800 block of Graymont Lane Southwest and found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Police said they determined the victim was shot by a shotgun, and Walker was taken into custody later in the day.
