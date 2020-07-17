A Decatur man has been arrested in a shooting this morning at the same housing complex where a teenager was fatally shot July 4.
Storm Densezil Williams, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault in the shooting today, according to Morgan County Jail records. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Decatur police.
Williams' address was listed as 1804 Locust St. S.E., Decatur, in court records. He was in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000.
In a written statement, Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said plainclothes officers with vice and narcotics “observed a physical altercation between two males.”
“One of the males, Storm Williams, brandished a firearm and began to shoot at the victim,” the statement said. The officers then detained Williams.
Long said the shooting in the 1800 block of Locust Street Southeast at the East Acres complex occurred shortly after 10 a.m.
Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, saw neighbors running and saw the victim bleeding and lying in the grass in front of units 1804 and 1806 on Locust Street Southeast.
“I heard about four or five shots and came out and saw this fellow lying in the yard,” said Jimmy Wilkerson, of Anniston, who said he has been visiting his sister at East Acres for the past three days. “The ambulance and police arrived really quickly.”
More than 20 Decatur police officers responded to the scene along with Decatur Fire and Rescue and First Response ambulance service.
Friday morning’s shooting happened less than a 100 yards east from the July 4 shooting that claimed the life of Amari Elijah Deloney, 16.
According to a Decatur police affidavit, Deloney was in the back seat of a vehicle approaching the corner of 18th Avenue and Locust Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head. On July 9, Shannon Doors Thomas, 26, of 3120 Sumac Road S.W., Decatur, was charged with capital murder in the case and is in Morgan County Jail. He is being held with no bail.
Deloney, of Decatur, was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital and then transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.