A Decatur man is facing a felony terrorist threat charge after allegedly endangering people in a Danville home, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Thomas Powers, 41, was arrested at a home in the 1600 block of Kirby Bridge Road early Tuesday morning. He was also charged with a misdemeanor drug charge.
The Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 5:55 a.m. about a man with a gun who had plans to harm others in the house.
Deputies and area volunteer fire departments responded and the occupants in the home were freed unharmed, the office said. Deputies talked with the gunman who later surrendered and was taken into custody.
He is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,300.
