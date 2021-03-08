A Decatur man accused of shooting a firearm into a Southwest Decatur home is in Morgan County Jail on two felony charges, according to police.
Decatur police said James Edward Fletcher Jr., 39, was arrested Friday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and reckless endangerment.
Decatur police said they responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest on Feb. 28. Investigation showed that shots had been fired at the residence after an apparent altercation involving Fletcher. A warrant for Fletcher’s arrest was issued March 1.
Fletcher is being held on $36,000 bail.
