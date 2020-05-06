A 59-year-old Decatur man died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Alabama 20, authorities said.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West pronounced the driver of the vehicle, Tony King, deceased at the scene.
Decatur police and Fire & Rescue and First Response EMS were dispatched at about 12:52 p.m. to Alabama 20 near Bibb-Garrett Road for the accident, according to police. Police said it appeared that a red Chevrolet S-10 with one occupant was traveling westbound on Alabama 20 and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the eastbound lanes and came to a stop at the woods south of Alabama 20.
West said the vehicle had flipped and landed on its side, and the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. King died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to West.
