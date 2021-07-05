A shooting early Sunday in Decatur left one man dead, authorities said today.
Decatur Police Capt. Jeremy Hayes, commander of criminal investigation for the department, said Keith E. Nelms of Decatur was apparently shot by a male family member in a "domestic disturbance" in the 200 block of Hillside Road Southwest about 1 a.m.
Hayes said the victim died from a single shot from a handgun.
No charges had been filed as of 3:30 p.m. today, and the case is still under investigation, Hayes said. The body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy and a preliminary report should be available Tuesday, Hayes said.
Nelms’ longtime friend Keith Knighten said Nelms was known for telling funny stories and for being a very likable guy.
“When I heard he was killed (Sunday morning), I couldn’t believe it,” Knighten said. “I still can’t believe it.”
He said Nelms and he were the same age, 53. He called Nelms, “the best Sheetrock man in Alabama.”
“He was a cool, calm guy. He was the last guy I thought would be popped,” Knighten said. “Everyone was his friend and he loved Alabama football.”
Knighten said he has fond memories of Nelms, an Austin High graduate. Once when the two men were in their 20s, they went fishing in a tributary of the Tennessee River.
“We were bass fishing, wading in the creek wearing just shorts and shoes, and an alligator swam between us. We were fishing in an alligator slide and didn’t even know it,” he said. “We didn’t catch any fish that day. We got out of the water real fast like. We were young and dumb. We always laughed about it over the years.
"Keith liked telling stories. He always added something, exaggerated to make the stories more dramatic and funnier. He might have stumped his toe and when he was finished telling the story, he would say he broke his leg.”
Knighten, a retired minister and deacon, said he introduced Nelms to the Lord about 30 years ago.
