A Decatur man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 31 in Decatur on May 14, according to Decatur police.
Christopher Michael Hall, 26, died at Decatur Morgan Hospital shortly after the accident near Sexton Road and U.S. 31 at 5:06 p.m., police said. Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Hall was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
First Response Ambulance and Decatur Fire and Rescue assisted Decatur police at the scene, she said.
The wreck remains under investigation, Cardenas-Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.