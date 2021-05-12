A Decatur man whom police said broke into a Southeast Decatur home was charged with second-degree burglary and two misdemeanors on Monday.
Decatur police said they responded to a home burglary call in the 1300 block of 16th Avenue Southeast and located Michael Allen Tucker, 32, attempting to force entry into a bedroom where the resident was hiding.
Police said the resident told officers she locked herself in the bedroom after she saw Tucker break into the residence.
Tucker was out on bond for a previous felony robbery charge at the time of the arrest, police said.
Tucker was transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,600.
