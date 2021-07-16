With Haiti in turmoil after the assassination of its president, a Decatur resident who has performed mission work in the nation said it needs help from the United States and prayer.
An earthquake in 2010 and multiple authoritarian leaders have kept the Caribbean nation of 11 million people impoverished. Libertè Ministries missionary Harry Hames said in order for Haiti to find long-term stabilization, America has to do more than "throw" money at their government.
“I think America needs to help them with education and infrastructure to provide jobs and education for the people,” Hames said.
The latest unrest began after the July 7 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. While a Haitian official said 23 people have been arrested in connection with the assassination, the quarrel over leadership continues.
"Most people wanted him out (of power), but they did not want him assassinated,” Hames said.
Moïse's refusal to hold free elections and authoritarian leadership contributed to Haitian opposition, but Hames said people did not want him killed due to the chaos that seemed inevitable after his death.
Hames has traveled to Haiti 78 times since his first trip in 2010 following the earthquake that took as many as 250,000 lives. Hames has been unable to return to Haiti since March 2020 due to COVID and is now unable to return due to the political unrest.
“We’re still expecting some rough times ahead because it is a very poor country and it reacts very violently,” Hames said.
In addition to the power struggle, COVID is expected to take yet another toll on the country. Haiti received its first 500,000 Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, donated by the U.S. through the UN COVAX program for low-income countries.
“Right now, COVID is expected to spread again in Haiti now because of the heat and rainy season starting,” Hames said.
Haiti has called for U.S. and UN peace-keeping troops, but they have not received word on whether any troops will be deployed.
Hames said troops are necessary to keep the people of Haiti safe because of the prevalence of corruption within the country’s meager police force. Haiti has no military, and gangs run rampant throughout the country. Hames said that many of the gangs have more firepower than the police.
In addition to troops, Hames said prayers are needed foremost. Fundraisers and food drives are ongoing and he encouraged donations.
With the help of local churches and organizations, Libertè Ministries and Hames have fed numerous children and organized Sonlight Children’s Home in Haiti. Sonlight was run by Roberta Edwards until she was shot and killed by a gang attempting to kidnap her and some of the children for ransom.
One of Edwards’ foster children, Thomas Widlord, now lives in the U.S. and is working to do what he can to help people in his native country.
Widlord came to America in 2010 after the earthquake for an education. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Bible studies from Freed-Hardman University, he returned to Haiti with his wife to work in missions. After two years, his wife became pregnant with their first child and they returned to America due to concerns about Zika virus.
Widlord now works as a youth minister at Northside Church of Christ in Jeffersonville, Indiana, but he said his heart is still in Haiti.
“I was one of the children who was hungry, who didn’t have food, so I want to help in my position,” Widlord said.
According to Widlord, the help of troops, improvement in education, and a more independent economy can all improve the situation in Haiti. But even with the help of troops, he said the situation would likely return to unrest once they leave.
“I think Haiti needs God more than ever because God is the source of peace,” Widlord said. “As humans, we can work and try to help people have unity, but until they really know about God and how to live and treat each other and love each other then it will be hard to find a sense of peace.”
Hames and Widlord are working together to reduce the tariffs and fees on food and supplies sent to Haiti, but they both hope to return in the future.
Hames is planning a trip to Haiti in October, likely one of his last trips as he looks to retire from his travels next year.
Widlord said he is waiting until the situation is less critical before returning to his first home, but he has big plans for his return.
“My hope for the future is that we can come to a place where people are not looking to leave Haiti, but they are looking to go back,” Widlord said.
