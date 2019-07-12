Police have identified the victim in a Thursday shooting in Southeast Decatur as Jason Edward Tapscott, 44.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said this morning that Tapscott was from Decatur and died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
At about 2:28 a.m. Thursday, Decatur police were called to check the well-being of a male in the 1600 block of North Street Southeast.
Officers found Tapscott's body, and detectives began investigating the death as a homicide, according to police.
Persons of interest are being interviewed, police said Thursday, and the incident is believed to be isolated.
Police asked that anyone with information regarding the case to contact Violent Crimes Sgt. Mike Burleson at 256-341-4600.
