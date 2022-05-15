A pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Beltline Road Southwest on Saturday night was in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital, Decatur police said.
Police said they received a call at 11:30 p.m. Saturday that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on the Beltline between Westmead Street Southwest and Betty Street.
The victim, a 57-year-old Decatur man, was taken by medical helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. Police said the man was trying to cross the Beltline on foot when he was struck. No criminal charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.