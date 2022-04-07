A Decatur man accused of causing the death of an 8-month-old girl in February has been indicted on three counts of capital murder, one count of sexual torture and other crimes, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said today.
A Morgan County grand jury also indicted Cameron Almen Elliott, 23, for first-degree marijuana possession and possession of a controlled substance. Anderson said the three counts of capital murder include one for killing a child under the age of 14 and two counts for killing the child during a time that the defendant subjected the child to sexual abuse.
Anderson also said he intends to seek the death penalty in the case.
Elliott is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.
Decatur officers responded Feb. 9 and 10 to a call involving an unresponsive baby, and the baby was transported to Parkway Hospital with multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma, authorities have said. The alleged victim, Makynslee Sanders, was later transported to Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham where she died Feb. 15 as a result of her injuries.
A preliminary autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma, which had caused bleeding in the brain.
At a March 4 hearing, Decatur police Detective Timothy Pace, the lead investigator in the case, testified police arrived at the home of April Mason, Makynslee’s mother and Elliott’s girlfriend, at 12:02 a.m. Feb. 10 after a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child.
Elliott was standing in the driveway of the house in the 2200 block of Victoria Drive Southwest holding the girl, Pace said, and an officer immediately took her and initiated a Heimlich maneuver because she was not breathing. Decatur Fire & Rescue arrived one minute later and began CPR. An ambulance then took the child to the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
According to Pace's testimony, Makynslee's mother had taken her to the pediatrician at about 3 p.m. Feb. 9. The girl was diagnosed with a double ear infection, but otherwise was in good health.
The child was crying and could not get to sleep late that night and, according to statements from Elliott and Mason, Elliott offered to take Makynslee with him as he went to the gas station at Decatur Mall, in the hope she would fall asleep in her car seat. He left with her at about 11:50 p.m., they said in statements.
About 10 minutes later, Elliott said he called Mason from the Popeye's parking lot next to the gas station to tell her he thought Makynslee was choking, according to statements summarized by Pace. Mason told Elliott to bring the child back to her Victoria Drive home and someone called Morgan County 911.
Pace said the officers who first responded noticed injuries to the girl, and he went to Parkway soon after she was transported there.
He said the girl had bruises on several areas of her body, her eyes were only partially open, her breathing was labored and she had a bite mark on her forearm. Pace said all of the injuries appeared recent.
In response to questions from Anderson, Pace said Elliott gave dramatically different explanations as to whether Makynslee had any injuries before he took her to the gas station.
In initial statements to police, according to Pace, Elliott said the girl had no signs of injury when he left with her to go to the gas station. Mason also said her daughter was uninjured before accompanying Elliott, Pace testified. Elliott told police that the girl's eyes rolled up while he was at the gas station and after entering the adjacent parking lot he pulled her from her car seat into his lap and called Mason.
During an interrogation several hours later, Pace showed Elliott photos of some of the girl's injuries. Elliott said he had never struck the girl, but he had not always been present when Mason was with Makynslee. Pace showed Elliott a photo of a hand-shaped bruise on the girl's thigh and advised Elliott that forensics could determine the size of the hand that made the bruise.
"At some point in that exchange did you get mad?" Anderson asked Pace during the hearing. "Yes sir, I did," Pace responded.
"Did you think it best at that point that you leave the interrogation room?" Anderson asked. "Yes sir," Pace responded.
The next day Detective Joshua Daniell interviewed Elliott for five to six hours, and Elliott signed a statement summarizing the interview, Pace said during the March 4 hearing.
In the statement, Elliott blamed the injuries on Mason. He claimed Mason was in bed with Makynslee, who would not stop crying. Elliott said he stepped into the bathroom, but then witnessed Mason physically assault her daughter.
Elliott said he reentered the room, pretending he had not seen anything.
“April told me she knew I saw her and what she did. She said, ‘If you love me, you will take the blame,’” Elliott said in the statement, according to Pace.
Elliott then said he took Makynslee to the car to drive to the gas station and by the time they arrived she had a choking cough, according to Pace.
Elliott said he then pulled into the adjacent Popeye’s parking lot and stopped the car.
“I pulled Makynslee out of the car seat and over the front passenger seat. As I was doing this, I accidentally dropped her and she hit her head on the passenger seat. This is when Makynslee stiffened up and her head began jerking,” Elliott said in the statement, according to Pace.
In response to questions from the district attorney, Pace indicated Elliott's new statement was carefully concocted to explain the girl’s injuries, which he now knew were visible because Pace had shown him photographs the previous day, and to explain away as much evidence as possible.
Pace said he reviewed the girl's medical records and she had no previous history of traumatic injury. He also noted that Elliott and Mason had only recently gotten back together.
Pace interviewed Mason again after reviewing the new statement Elliott had given to the other detective, and specifically asked her about Elliott's accusation that Mason had hurt her own child.
On cross-examination at the hearing, defense attorney Catherine Carter asked how Mason responded.
"Flabbergasted," Pace said. "It didn't make any sense to her. She was as confused as could be. … She absolutely said she did not hurt her child. Her child was 100% healthy with the exception of the earaches,” Pace said.
Pace said Elliott’s explanation “didn’t make sense to her and it doesn’t make sense to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.