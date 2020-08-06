A Decatur man is accused of shooting into a house in Hartselle on July 2 and charged with two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, according to Decatur police.
Jesse Shawn Taylor, 48, of Southwest Decatur was placed in Morgan County Jail on $80,000 bail on Tuesday morning. He also is being held on no bond with violating parole on fraudulent use of a credit card/debit card, a Class C felony, in which he pleaded guilty on April 19, 2017. Decatur police list his address on Appaloosa Drive Southwest, while court and jail records list his address on Saddlehorn Bend Southwest.
Decatur police said Taylor allegedly shot into an unoccupied residence in the 900 block of Bird Springs Road in Hartselle, which is inside the Decatur police jurisdiction.
