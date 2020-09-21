A Decatur man was killed when he was struck by a train south of Beltline Road Southwest on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Steven Lee Norton, 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:56 a.m.
Decatur police said they received a call at 10:21 a.m. of a train hitting a pedestrian in the area of the 2715 block of Central Avenue Southwest between Cedar Lake Road and the Beltline in Decatur.
Chunn said Norton died of blunt force trauma. He said it appeared Norton was walking on the railroad track when he was struck by the train. He said no autopsy will be performed.
Decatur police said an investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.