A seventh-grade Decatur Middle student was “conscious and alert” after being hit by a vehicle while leaving the school and crossing Somerville Road Southeast this afternoon, said Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools.
The male student’s injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening and were mainly bruises and abrasions, according to Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent of school safety and student services. He said the vehicle involved in the accident was driven by a high school student.
Satterfield said the student struck by the vehicle was one of two who attempted to cross Somerville about 40 yards north of Beech Street even though a Decatur City Schools staff member directed them to go farther down to a designated crosswalk.
Satterfield said the high school student “by all accounts, was within the speed limit and did an excellent job of controlling his vehicle with two students darting across the road.”
Satterfield said extra staff members would be stationed outside Decatur Middle temporarily to help monitor students walking from the school. He also said school officials will talk to the city about an additional sidewalk that might improve safety near the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.