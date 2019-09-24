A Decatur Middle seventh-grader was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital by ambulance after being hit by a vehicle driven by a high school student Monday afternoon on Somerville Road Southeast, a city school official said.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, said the male seventh-grader's injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening and were mainly bruises and abrasions. The student was "conscious and alert" shortly after the accident, Satterfield said.
An update on the seventh-grader's condition wasn't available Monday night.
Satterfield said the student struck by the vehicle was one of two who attempted to cross Somerville Road about 40 yards north of Beech Street even though a Decatur City Schools staff member directed them to go to a designated crosswalk at the Beech Street intersection. The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m., Satterfield said.
Satterfield said the Decatur High student involved in the accident was driving a smaller pickup and “by all accounts, was within the speed limit and did an excellent job of controlling his vehicle with two students darting across the road.”
Satterfield said Decatur Middle would add a staff member in the morning beginning today to help monitor students walking to school.
He said he also plans to talk to city officials about adding a sidewalk along Beech Street east of Somerville Road to improve safety near the middle school.
"It would be great if we could have some discussions about that," he said.
— Bruce McLellan
