The Decatur Morgan Hospital and area county health departments' COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be closed today, and the staff will be calling today to reschedule appointments.
According to the hospital, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be administered up to six weeks, 42 days, after the first dose.
All Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District county health departments are closed today, including Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone.
"Persons scheduled for booster doses at the Northern District county locations will be worked in over the next two weeks," according to the ADPH.
